Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $667,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $1,770,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 562,570 shares of company stock worth $28,584,938 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 196.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.72.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

