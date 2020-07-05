Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCDA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

In other news, EVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $37,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,119.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $109,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,364,547.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $828,490. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCDA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tricida by 9.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Tricida by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tricida by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tricida by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tricida by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCDA opened at $26.49 on Friday. Tricida has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tricida will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

