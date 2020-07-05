zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Hits New 1-Year High at $157.80

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €157.80 ($177.30) and last traded at €155.00 ($174.16), with a volume of 15832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €153.20 ($172.13).

Several research analysts have commented on ZO1 shares. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. zooplus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €113.75 ($127.81).

Get zooplus alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $976.51 million and a PE ratio of -124.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €141.68 and a 200-day moving average price of €106.10.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.