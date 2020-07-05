Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

AMRC has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Ameresco from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $28.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $32.48.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $212.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.33 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 146,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $3,517,742.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,738,361 shares in the company, valued at $65,967,116.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,221.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 248,399 shares of company stock valued at $5,978,899. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ameresco by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ameresco by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ameresco by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

