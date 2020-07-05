R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RCM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at about $749,397,000. Sunriver Management LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 47.9% during the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,348,550 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $30,438,000 after buying an additional 1,085,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 62.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,457 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after buying an additional 451,861 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at about $4,069,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,559,391 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after buying an additional 433,434 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -606.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.53. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $320.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.76 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 174.42% and a net margin of 2.44%. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

