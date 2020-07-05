QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $124,134.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,253.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 18,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $190,387.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,001 shares of company stock valued at $897,452. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in QuinStreet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in QuinStreet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in QuinStreet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.35 million, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.12. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.