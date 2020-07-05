Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, April 20th.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 6,000 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $593,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $27,505.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,594.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Addus Homecare by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Addus Homecare by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $92.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.21 and its 200-day moving average is $87.42. Addus Homecare has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $104.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Addus Homecare will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

