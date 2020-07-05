Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FARM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Farmer Bros from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Farmer Bros by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 23,590 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 2.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 240,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FARM opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Farmer Bros has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $122.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Farmer Bros had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $129.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

