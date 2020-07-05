Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSII shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

HSII stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $406.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $33.21.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $171.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

