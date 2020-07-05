Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

CRH has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get CRH alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CRH by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 40.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in CRH by 2.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 25,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. CRH has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average is $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.03.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.