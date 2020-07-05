Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.40.
CRH has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CRH by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 40.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in CRH by 2.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 25,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.
About CRH
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.
