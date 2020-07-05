Financial Analysis: Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) & Viad (NYSE:VVI)

Viad (NYSE:VVI) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viad and Envestnet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad $1.37 billion 0.28 $22.03 million $2.48 7.56 Envestnet $900.13 million 4.45 -$16.78 million $1.21 61.84

Viad has higher revenue and earnings than Envestnet. Viad is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envestnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Viad has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envestnet has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.9% of Viad shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Envestnet shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Viad shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Envestnet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Viad and Envestnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad 2.06% 9.91% 4.10% Envestnet -0.66% 8.94% 4.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Viad and Envestnet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad 0 0 1 0 3.00 Envestnet 0 5 4 1 2.60

Viad presently has a consensus target price of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 214.83%. Envestnet has a consensus target price of $74.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.44%. Given Viad’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Viad is more favorable than Envestnet.

Summary

Viad beats Envestnet on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures. It also provides creative design and strategy, integrated marketing and pre/post event communications, data analytics and insights, event surveys, return on investment analysis, online management tools, attendee/exhibit booth traffic analysis, staff training, logistics/transportation, storage/refurbishment of exhibits, installation and dismantling labor, and tradeshow program management services. In addition, the company offers custom exhibit design/construction, portable/modular exhibits and design, and graphics and signage products; event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools; and audio-visual services, such as video and lighting production, digital studio, entertainment and talent coordination, projection mapping, and computer rental and support services. Further, it owns and operates hotels and lodges, recreational attractions, food and beverage, and retail facilities; provides ground transportation services comprising sightseeing tour, airport shuttle, and seasonal charter motor coach services, as well as offers corporate and event management services for meetings, conferences, incentive travel, sports, and special events. The company was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. It also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company primarily serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and registered investment advisers. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

