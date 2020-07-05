Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SID. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 8.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SID. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

