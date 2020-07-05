Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SSL shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Sasol to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sasol by 47.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 147,770 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sasol by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sasol by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 703.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 73,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

SSL stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 3.57.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

