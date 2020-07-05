Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) vs. James River Group (NYSE:JRVR) Head-To-Head Survey

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) and James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and James River Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsway Financial Services N/A N/A N/A James River Group -2.27% 4.79% 0.86%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kingsway Financial Services and James River Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A James River Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

James River Group has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.41%. Given James River Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe James River Group is more favorable than Kingsway Financial Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.1% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of James River Group shares are held by institutional investors. 49.0% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of James River Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and James River Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsway Financial Services $52.64 million 0.98 -$30.10 million N/A N/A James River Group $907.13 million 1.50 $38.34 million $1.40 31.88

James River Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kingsway Financial Services.

Risk & Volatility

Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, James River Group has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

James River Group beats Kingsway Financial Services on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft. The Extended Warranty segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns the Real Property, which is subject to a long-term triple net lease agreement. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, and businesses through a network of independent agencies. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia. This segment distributes its insurance policies primarily through wholesale insurance brokers. The company's Specialty Admitted Insurance segment provides workers' compensation coverage for building trades, healthcare employees, goods and services, light manufacturing, specialty transportation, agriculture, and fronting and program business in North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia, New Jersey, Missouri, Kansas, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Alabama, Connecticut, and Mississippi. Its Casualty Reinsurance segment offers proportional and working layer casualty reinsurance to third parties and unaffiliated insurance companies. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

