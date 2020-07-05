Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, June 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $28.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 90.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.26. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $29.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.29 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $151,145.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at $670,416.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,456,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,331,000 after buying an additional 427,442 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,249,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,892,000 after acquiring an additional 574,684 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 35.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,164,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,783 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 51.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,121,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,153 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,974,000 after purchasing an additional 48,120 shares during the last quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

