Comparing National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) & Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Equity Lifestyle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Equity Lifestyle Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Equity Lifestyle Properties and National Storage Affiliates Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Lifestyle Properties 0 3 2 0 2.40 National Storage Affiliates Trust 0 5 3 0 2.38

Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has a consensus target price of $68.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.55%. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus target price of $29.38, indicating a potential downside of 2.25%. Given Equity Lifestyle Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Equity Lifestyle Properties is more favorable than National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Dividends

Equity Lifestyle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Equity Lifestyle Properties pays out 65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays out 85.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equity Lifestyle Properties has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and National Storage Affiliates Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Equity Lifestyle Properties has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equity Lifestyle Properties and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Lifestyle Properties $1.04 billion 11.29 $279.14 million $2.09 30.76 National Storage Affiliates Trust $387.90 million 5.27 $3.98 million $1.54 19.51

Equity Lifestyle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than National Storage Affiliates Trust. National Storage Affiliates Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Lifestyle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Lifestyle Properties and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Lifestyle Properties 22.58% 18.15% 5.79% National Storage Affiliates Trust 0.80% 0.29% 0.11%

Summary

Equity Lifestyle Properties beats National Storage Affiliates Trust on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

