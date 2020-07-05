Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOLF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Acushnet from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Acushnet from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Acushnet from $21.50 to $22.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 30,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average is $29.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). Acushnet had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

