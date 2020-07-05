Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Head to Head Contrast

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) and Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Great Ajax pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 146.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Great Ajax pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essential Properties Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Great Ajax has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Great Ajax is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and Great Ajax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust 33.17% 4.24% 2.57% Great Ajax 43.43% 5.75% 1.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Essential Properties Realty Trust and Great Ajax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust 1 3 5 0 2.44 Great Ajax 0 0 3 0 3.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $20.22, suggesting a potential upside of 30.63%. Great Ajax has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.84%. Given Great Ajax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Great Ajax shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Great Ajax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Ajax has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and Great Ajax’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust $139.36 million 10.22 $41.84 million $0.63 24.57 Great Ajax $64.92 million 3.07 $34.71 million $1.51 5.75

Essential Properties Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Great Ajax. Great Ajax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essential Properties Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Great Ajax beats Essential Properties Realty Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 677 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.