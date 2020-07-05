Contrasting Repro Med Systems (KRMD) & Its Peers

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) is one of 133 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Repro Med Systems to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro Med Systems’ peers have a beta of 1.02, indicating that their average share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Repro Med Systems and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro Med Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Repro Med Systems Competitors 1225 3958 6536 381 2.50

Repro Med Systems presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.30%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 10.11%. Given Repro Med Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Repro Med Systems is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Repro Med Systems and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Repro Med Systems $23.16 million $560,000.00 907.00 Repro Med Systems Competitors $1.42 billion $147.39 million -33.94

Repro Med Systems’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Repro Med Systems. Repro Med Systems is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Repro Med Systems and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro Med Systems 4.48% 10.02% 7.86% Repro Med Systems Competitors -718.79% -74.01% -21.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.3% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Repro Med Systems beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

