Comparing Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) & Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Paypal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Priority Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Paypal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 88.7% of Priority Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Paypal and Priority Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paypal 10.27% 16.06% 5.16% Priority Technology -8.00% N/A -7.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Paypal and Priority Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paypal 0 5 30 0 2.86 Priority Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Paypal presently has a consensus target price of $157.11, indicating a potential downside of 11.34%. Priority Technology has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 181.69%. Given Priority Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than Paypal.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paypal and Priority Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paypal $17.77 billion 11.71 $2.46 billion $2.45 72.33 Priority Technology $371.85 million 0.51 -$33.59 million ($0.50) -5.68

Paypal has higher revenue and earnings than Priority Technology. Priority Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paypal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Paypal beats Priority Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. It also offers gateway services that enable merchants to accept payments online with credit or debit cards. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance. It also provides CPX, a turnkey commercial payments platform comprising CPX Access, CPX Gateway, CPX Commercial Acceptance, and CPX Payments solutions that automate the AP payment process between buyers and suppliers to enhance financial rebates and automate payment of vendor payments. In addition, the company offers curated managed services and a suite of integrated automated payment solutions to various financial institutions and card networks. It serves small and mid-sized businesses, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

