Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Obseva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Obseva by 1,838.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Obseva by 531.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Obseva by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Obseva by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Obseva during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Obseva stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $298.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.10. Obseva has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $11.57.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Analysts forecast that Obseva will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

