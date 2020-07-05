Wayfair (NYSE:W) & Safe-T Group (NYSE:RBZHF) Critical Comparison

Safe-T Group (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) and Wayfair (NYSE:W) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Safe-T Group and Wayfair, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe-T Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Wayfair 7 10 14 0 2.23

Wayfair has a consensus price target of $141.90, indicating a potential downside of 33.72%. Given Wayfair’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wayfair is more favorable than Safe-T Group.

Profitability

This table compares Safe-T Group and Wayfair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group N/A N/A N/A Wayfair -11.25% N/A -39.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Safe-T Group and Wayfair’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group $88.38 million 0.01 -$35.24 million N/A N/A Wayfair $9.13 billion 2.22 -$984.58 million ($10.65) -20.10

Safe-T Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wayfair.

Risk and Volatility

Safe-T Group has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wayfair has a beta of 3.37, suggesting that its share price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Safe-T Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Wayfair shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Wayfair shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wayfair beats Safe-T Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Safe-T Group Company Profile

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online marketplace and platform for buying and selling new and pre-owned luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury goods, including handbags, small leather goods and other accessories, shoes, watches, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold. Wayfair Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

