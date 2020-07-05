TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Head to Head Analysis

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.1% of TapImmune shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Alkermes shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of TapImmune shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Alkermes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

TapImmune has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alkermes has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TapImmune and Alkermes’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TapImmune $210,000.00 458.65 -$21.43 million ($0.47) -4.40 Alkermes $1.17 billion 2.66 -$196.62 million $0.07 279.86

TapImmune has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alkermes. TapImmune is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alkermes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TapImmune and Alkermes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TapImmune N/A -49.42% -46.19% Alkermes -11.63% 4.99% 3.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TapImmune and Alkermes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TapImmune 0 2 5 0 2.71 Alkermes 0 11 1 0 2.08

TapImmune currently has a consensus price target of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 346.86%. Alkermes has a consensus price target of $21.17, indicating a potential upside of 8.05%. Given TapImmune’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TapImmune is more favorable than Alkermes.

Summary

TapImmune beats Alkermes on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TapImmune Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is developing TPIV100/110, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 breast cancer; and TPIV200 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. It is also developing a proprietary nucleic acid-based antigen expression technology, PolyStart, to improve the ability of the immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability. It is also developing BIIB098, a monomethyl fumarate, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat relapsing forms of MS; ALKS 3831 to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 4230, an engineered fusion protein that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy; and ALKS 5461 for the treatment of depressive disorders. The company has collaboration agreements with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V., Janssen Pharmaceutica Inc, and Janssen Pharmaceutica International; license agreement with Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; and license and collaboration agreement with Biogen Swiss Manufacturing GmbH. It also has a research collaboration with Clovis Oncology, Inc. to evaluate ALKS 4230 in combination with Clovis rucaparib, a PARP inhibitor and lucitanib, an investigational tyrosine kinase inhibitor. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

