Critical Survey: CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) and CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) and CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CoreSite Realty and CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreSite Realty 1 7 1 0 2.00 CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW 0 2 2 0 2.50

CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus target price of $115.56, indicating a potential downside of 7.09%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a consensus target price of $12.88, indicating a potential upside of 40.86%. Given CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW is more favorable than CoreSite Realty.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CoreSite Realty and CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreSite Realty $572.73 million 8.23 $75.84 million $5.10 24.39 CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW $1.36 billion 1.29 $413.55 million $2.25 4.06

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has higher revenue and earnings than CoreSite Realty. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreSite Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CoreSite Realty has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.5% of CoreSite Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of CoreSite Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CoreSite Realty pays an annual dividend of $4.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.1%. CoreSite Realty pays out 95.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CoreSite Realty has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares CoreSite Realty and CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreSite Realty 12.74% 32.98% 3.57% CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW -7.15% 12.02% 1.78%

Summary

CoreSite Realty beats CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 450+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options ? all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, the company would not be subject to U.S. federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. Chimera Investment Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.