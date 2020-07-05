Financial Analysis: Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) versus Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) and Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Nlight has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ichor has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nlight and Ichor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nlight $176.62 million 4.91 -$12.88 million ($0.24) -93.92 Ichor $620.84 million 0.98 $10.73 million $0.95 28.11

Ichor has higher revenue and earnings than Nlight. Nlight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ichor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.0% of Nlight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Ichor shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Nlight shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Ichor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nlight and Ichor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nlight -10.74% -6.30% -5.32% Ichor 1.79% 12.16% 4.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nlight and Ichor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nlight 0 0 5 1 3.17 Ichor 0 2 5 0 2.71

Nlight currently has a consensus price target of $22.83, suggesting a potential upside of 1.30%. Ichor has a consensus price target of $32.43, suggesting a potential upside of 21.46%. Given Ichor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ichor is more favorable than Nlight.

Summary

Ichor beats Nlight on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning. It also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems. The company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and Korea. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

