Contrasting Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) and Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM)

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) and Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Amerigo Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Quantum Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Amerigo Resources and Quantum Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerigo Resources -11.18% -11.86% -5.24% Quantum Materials N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Amerigo Resources has a beta of 3.21, meaning that its share price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum Materials has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Amerigo Resources and Quantum Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerigo Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Quantum Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amerigo Resources and Quantum Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerigo Resources $119.80 million 0.40 -$9.41 million N/A N/A Quantum Materials $20,000.00 703.13 -$9.40 million N/A N/A

Quantum Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amerigo Resources.

Summary

Quantum Materials beats Amerigo Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central S.A., produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. Amerigo Resources Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Quantum Materials

Quantum Materials Corp., a nanotechnology company, designs, develops, produces, and supplies quantum dots, tetrapod quantum dots, and other nanoparticles in the United States. Its products are used for a range of applications in the televisions, displays and other optoelectronics, photovoltaics, solid state lighting, life sciences, security ink, battery, and sensor sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.

