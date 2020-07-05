Analyzing Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) and Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) and Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Heico has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Honeywell International has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Heico pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Honeywell International pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Honeywell International pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Honeywell International has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Honeywell International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.1% of Heico shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Honeywell International shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Heico shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Honeywell International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Heico and Honeywell International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heico 0 0 0 0 N/A Honeywell International 0 6 12 0 2.67

Honeywell International has a consensus target price of $157.13, suggesting a potential upside of 8.35%. Given Honeywell International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Honeywell International is more favorable than Heico.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heico and Honeywell International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heico $2.06 billion 5.29 $327.90 million N/A N/A Honeywell International $36.71 billion 2.77 $6.14 billion $8.16 17.77

Honeywell International has higher revenue and earnings than Heico.

Profitability

This table compares Heico and Honeywell International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heico 17.78% 20.70% 11.75% Honeywell International 17.38% 33.60% 10.48%

Summary

Honeywell International beats Heico on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components. This segment also distributes hydraulic, pneumatic, structural, interconnect, mechanical, and electro-mechanical components for the commercial, regional, and general aviation markets; and offers repair and overhaul services for jet engine and aircraft component parts, avionics, instruments, composites, and flight surfaces of commercial aircraft, as well as for avionics and navigation systems, subcomponents, and other instruments utilized on military aircraft. Its Electronic Technologies Group segment provides electro-optical infrared simulation and test equipment; electro-optical laser products; electro-optical, microwave, and other power equipment; electromagnetic and radio interference shielding; high-speed interface products; high voltage interconnection devices; high voltage advanced power electronics; power conversion products; and underwater locator beacons and emergency locator transmission beacons. This segment also offers traveling wave tube amplifiers and microwave power modules; three-dimensional microelectronic and stacked memory products; harsh environment connectivity products and custom molded cable assemblies; radio frequency and microwave amplifiers, transmitters, and receivers; communications and electronic intercept receivers and tuners; self-sealing auxiliary fuel systems; active antenna systems; and nuclear radiation detectors. The company serves the U.S. and foreign military agencies; prime defense contractors; and commercial and defense satellite and spacecraft manufacturers. HEICO Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services. The company's Honeywell Building Technologies segment offers products, software, solutions, and technologies, such as sensors, switches, control systems and instruments for energy management; access control; video surveillance; fire products; remote patient monitoring systems; advanced software applications; and installation, maintenance and upgrades of systems. Its Performance Materials and Technologies segment develops and manufactures process technology products, including catalysts and adsorbents, equipment, and consulting services. The company's Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides products, software, and connected solutions. Its safety products comprise personal protection equipment, apparel, gear, and footwear; gas detection technology; and cloud-based notification and emergency messaging. This segment's productivity solutions products and services include mobile devices and software; supply chain and warehouse automation equipment, software and solutions; custom-engineered sensors, switches, and controls; and software-based data and asset management productivity solutions. Honeywell International Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

