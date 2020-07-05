ADO Properties SA (ETR:ADJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ADO Properties SA (ETR:ADJ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €34.74 ($39.04).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADJ. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective on ADO Properties and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($25.84) target price on ADO Properties and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Get ADO Properties alerts:

Shares of ADJ stock opened at €25.48 ($28.63) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of €26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of €26.32. ADO Properties has a 52 week low of €13.00 ($14.61) and a 52 week high of €41.80 ($46.97). The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.48.

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ADO Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADO Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.