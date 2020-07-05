Graf Industrial (NASDAQ:GRAF) Trading Up 48.2%

Shares of Graf Industrial (NASDAQ:GRAF) were up 48.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $20.53, approximately 16,013,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5,186% from the average daily volume of 302,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

In other Graf Industrial news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 3,181,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $56,368,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Graf Industrial (NASDAQ:GRAF)

Graf Industrial Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with industrial companies in diversified industrial manufacturing, technology, distribution, and service businesses in the United States and Canada.

