Agora (NASDAQ:API) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.78

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2020

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.78 and last traded at $56.49, with a volume of 1974700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.79.

Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in their applications.

