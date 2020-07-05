Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.36

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.36 and last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 300900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYRS. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,950.42% and a negative return on equity of 84.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 million. On average, analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 54,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $612,937.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Alles bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,865 shares of company stock worth $1,496,316 in the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 512,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 185,723 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 166.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

