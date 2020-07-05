Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €110.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DHER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.00 ($126.97) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($96.63) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €89.58 ($100.65).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €102.65 ($115.34) on Friday. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €38.45 ($43.20) and a one year high of €94.28 ($105.93). The company has a 50 day moving average of €87.24 and a 200-day moving average of €73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.42.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

