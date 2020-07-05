JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) a €37.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($41.57) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($35.96) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.10 ($30.45) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($30.34) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €32.52 ($36.54).

Shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA stock opened at €32.89 ($36.96) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €32.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €30.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.87. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a one year low of €16.75 ($18.82) and a one year high of €39.99 ($44.93).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

