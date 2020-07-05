Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) received a €70.00 ($78.65) target price from Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GLJ. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on Grenke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($111.24) price objective on Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on Grenke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on Grenke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €56.00 ($62.92) price target on Grenke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grenke currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €72.71 ($81.70).

ETR:GLJ opened at €68.25 ($76.69) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40. Grenke has a 1 year low of €40.50 ($45.51) and a 1 year high of €104.40 ($117.30). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €70.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 382.80, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

