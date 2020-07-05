Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €22.00 by Deutsche Bank

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) received a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Independent Research set a €23.50 ($26.40) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($25.84) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €23.93 ($26.89).

Shares of Jenoptik stock opened at €23.08 ($25.93) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.46. Jenoptik has a 1-year low of €12.99 ($14.60) and a 1-year high of €29.55 ($33.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

