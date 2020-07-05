Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €29.00 by Warburg Research

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been given a €29.00 ($32.58) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.10) target price on Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Independent Research set a €23.50 ($26.40) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €23.93 ($26.89).

JEN opened at €23.08 ($25.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.96. Jenoptik has a 52-week low of €12.99 ($14.60) and a 52-week high of €29.55 ($33.20). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 21.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €21.46.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

