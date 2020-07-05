Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been given a €62.00 ($69.66) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($66.29) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aurubis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €51.00 ($57.30).

Get Aurubis alerts:

Shares of Aurubis stock opened at €56.30 ($63.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of €30.05 ($33.76) and a fifty-two week high of €58.00 ($65.17). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €48.53. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 27.40.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.