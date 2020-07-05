Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €100.00 ($112.36) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SIX2. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($111.24) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($126.97) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sixt presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €99.29 ($111.56).

Sixt stock opened at €70.60 ($79.33) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.90. Sixt has a one year low of €33.30 ($37.42) and a one year high of €100.00 ($112.36). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €70.31 and a 200 day moving average of €74.34.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

