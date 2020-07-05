Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €44.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SHL. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($43.82) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($35.96) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.60 ($42.25) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.11 ($47.31).

ETR:SHL opened at €42.20 ($47.42) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion and a PE ratio of 27.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €43.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €28.50 ($32.02) and a 12 month high of €47.27 ($53.11).

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

