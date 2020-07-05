Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NUS. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE NUS opened at $48.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average is $32.22. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $518.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.01 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 121,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 22,907 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 529,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,693,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,813,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 508,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 130,400 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $35,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 34,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,399,149.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,658.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

