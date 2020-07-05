Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PB. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.15.

Shares of PB opened at $57.35 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $75.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.59.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.3% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 24.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 79.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

