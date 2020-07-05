TD Securities Increases Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$7.50

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Bird Construction and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

BDT opened at C$6.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.92. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$3.96 and a 12 month high of C$7.30.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$321.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$301.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 0.6700001 earnings per share for the current year.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

