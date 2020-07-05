Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Lowered to C$9.50 at TD Securities

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$9.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CGX. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$35.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$34.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$21.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cineplex from C$34.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.64.

Shares of CGX stock opened at C$8.50 on Thursday. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$6.30 and a twelve month high of C$34.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.96 million and a P/E ratio of 18.60.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

