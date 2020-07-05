Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Enbridge (TSE:ENB) a C$50.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 price target on Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enbridge presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$53.67.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$41.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.60 billion and a PE ratio of 42.50. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$33.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.63.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.85 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.7099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

