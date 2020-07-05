Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Inter Pipeline from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a C$12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a C$12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.68.

TSE IPL opened at C$12.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.64, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.11. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$5.35 and a 52-week high of C$25.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.84.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$603.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$634.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 0.7188099 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 134.43%.

In other Inter Pipeline news, Senior Officer David Michael Chappell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.60 per share, with a total value of C$116,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$320,740. Insiders acquired a total of 11,800 shares of company stock worth $138,057 over the last 90 days.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

