Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) Price Target to C$36.25

Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$36.25 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Northview Apartment REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Northview Apartment REIT has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$32.25.

TSE NVU.UN opened at C$34.95 on Thursday. Northview Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of C$25.15 and a 12-month high of C$36.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.95.

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 27,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in over 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time.

