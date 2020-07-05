Semafo (TSE:SMF) PT Set at C$6.00 by National Bank Financial

Semafo (TSE:SMF) has been assigned a C$6.00 price objective by analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “tender” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Semafo from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$2.85 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Semafo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.41.

TSE SMF opened at C$4.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.42. Semafo has a fifty-two week low of C$1.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.75.

Semafo (TSE:SMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$165.40 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Semafo will post 0.5299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Semafo

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

