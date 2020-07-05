Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 53 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) received a CHF 53 target price from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LHN. UBS Group set a CHF 44 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays set a CHF 44 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. HSBC set a CHF 43 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 54 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 44 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 49.64.

Lafargeholcim has a 12-month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12-month high of CHF 60.

