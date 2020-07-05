National Bank Financial Lowers Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target to C$62.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

KL has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$62.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$58.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.83.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:KL opened at C$56.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of C$25.67 and a 1 year high of C$67.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$51.81.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$744.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$737.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.