Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) a €33.00 Price Target

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) has been assigned a €33.00 ($37.08) price target by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €28.50 ($32.02) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. HSBC set a €37.00 ($41.57) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.40 ($28.54) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €34.49 ($38.75).

Shares of EPA:SGO opened at €33.04 ($37.12) on Friday. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 52 week low of €42.05 ($47.25) and a 52 week high of €52.40 ($58.88). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €29.22 and its 200-day moving average is €30.19.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

